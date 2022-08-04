ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Oktoberfest finally back on after two-year pandemic pause

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8gHv_0h4TOrfd00
World News

Germany’s famous Oktoberfest is finally on again this autumn after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the famous beer festival has said.

“The Wiesn will take place,” Clemens Baumgaertner told reporters in Munich, using the Bavarian colloquialism for the Oktoberfest which refers to the big lawn, or Wiese, where the boozy celebrations take place.

He said the festival in the Bavarian capital will be held without any pandemic restrictions from September 17 to October 3 — Germany’s national day.

“It will take place like we know it from 2019, and not in any other way,” Mr Baumgaertner added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKaKr_0h4TOrfd00
Oktoberfest (Matthias Schrader/PA) (AP)

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 to mark the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been cancelled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

In the years before the coronavirus outbreak, around six million revellers visited the celebrations annually, many of them dressed in traditional Bavarian garb — the women in dirndl dresses, the men in lederhosen – knee-length leather trousers.

Some 487 breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, wine vendors and others will be present and opening hours will be even longer than in the past, with the first beer tents opening at 9am and closing at 10.30pm. Last orders will be at 9.30pm.

A litre mug of beer will cost between 12.60 and 13.80 euros (£11-£11.60), which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the official Oktoberfest homepage.

Typical Bavarian dishes sold at the Oktoberfest include specialties such as the “slaughter plate” with blood and liver sausage and pork belly; pork roast with crunchy skin, bread dumplings and sauerkraut; and slices of roasted ox or braised venison ragout with homemade spaetzle pasta.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Mother says daughter felt unsafe while at water park where 11-year-old girl died

A mother who was at a water park where an 11-year-old girl died said her own daughter felt unsafe and criticised a lack of “action” among staff during the incident. Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, Berkshire, at around 3.55pm and the girl, who was reported missing, was found just after 5.10pm before being rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Pandemic#Wine#Pasta#Wiesn#Bavarian#Crown Prince Ludwig
newschain

Kevin Betsy could start Mazeed Ogungbo for Crawley against Bristol Rovers

Crawley could hand a first start to Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers. Defender Ogungbo made his Reds debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient. New Town boss Kevin Betsy is still searching for the...
SOCCER
newschain

Georgia man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old in a Georgia neighbourhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by a US District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Mr Arbery’s murder.
BRUNSWICK, GA
newschain

Fahey eyeing autumn options for Perfect Power

Perfect Power could bypass the Haydock Sprint Cup after finding ground conditions against him in Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old, who gained his third top-level victory in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, was sent off favourite for the extended six-furlong contest but could finish only a staying-on seventh to Highfield Princess.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Mansfield trio doubtful for tie against Nigel Clough’s former club Derby

Mansfield trio Oli Hawkins, Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng are all injury doubts for the home Carabao Cup tie against Derby. All three players were replaced in Saturday’s win against Tranmere, while manager Nigel Clough has confirmed he will field his strongest possible line-up against his former club. Hawkins...
SOCCER
newschain

Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

Accrington are set to be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Tranmere. Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and the club are waiting to learn the extent of the problem. Ryan Astley, who replaced...
SOCCER
newschain

Ward sets out Breeders’ Cup hat-trick aim for Golden Pal

A third Breeders’ Cup success is top of the agenda for Golden Pal after putting Royal Ascot disappointment behind him with victory at Saratoga on Friday. Wesley Ward’s American speedball proved bitterly disappointing in a highly-anticipated international clash with Australia’s Nature Strip in the King’s Stand in June – blowing the start before being rushed up to challenge and eventually fading to finish last of 16 runners.
SPORTS
newschain

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Wigan clash

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Sky Bet Championship side Wigan. Brown made four changes from the opening-day fixture for Saturday’s 2-1 League One victory over Plymouth as Josh Earl, Shaun Rooney, Ellis Harrison and Callum Morton were drafted in.
SOCCER
newschain

Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton. The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint. Fellow forward Mo Eisa is already...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy