SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference

Read on wpde.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
ketk.com
Waterspouts seen along coast of South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
wpde.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
wpde.com
UofSC researchers will be "heat-mapping" across SC Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As we deal with the famously hot and humid South Carolina temperatures UofSC researchers and volunteers will scour the Columbia area Saturday in search of "urban heat islands,” areas where pavement, buildings and low vegetation turn up the heat. The data will pinpoint which...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
wpde.com
'He will never be forgotten:' Myrtle Beach overpass renamed after fallen Officer Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Oct. 3, 2020, is a day the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. (MBPD) will never forget. A domestic violence call ended with the death of one of their own. Officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed while responding to that call. Since his passing, the...
Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Vehicle fire blocks lanes of traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is blocking traffic in Little River Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:07 p.m. to Highway 90 and Strawberry Road. The fire is currently under control with no reported injuries, crews said. Drivers are asked to avoid...
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
WTVCFOX
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Crews respond to Conway area crash involving golf cart, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road near Conway for a two-vehicle crash involving a golf cart Friday around 8:30 p.m., according the department. HCFR said the crash has lanes of traffic blocked. NEW: Law enforcement search for...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach City utilities customers to see slight bill increase starting in August
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city utility customers will notice a slight increase in their bills for water, sewer and stormwater service starting in August, according to city officials. New rates for the services were approved in the city's 2022 annual budget. Charges for water and sewer...
wpde.com
Widow of man murdered while vacationing in Myrtle Beach returns to put up memorial
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Staci Wilson didn't know if she'd ever be able to come back to Myrtle Beach after her husband was shot and killed here while on vacation last month. She returned Friday, so she could leave a memorial for Joshua Wilson. Wilson was shot in...
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
Comments / 0