Firefighters respond to house fire in Pawtucket

Read on turnto10.com
Related
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland
A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.
Turnto10.com
Fire heavily damages market in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Uxbridge man dies in Massachusetts crash
UPTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said an Uxbridge man was killed in a single-car crash in Upton on Saturday night. Crews responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Streets at about 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. The car had left the roadway and struck...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man was stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver on Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Whelden Avenue at about 9 p.m. for a stabbing with minor injuries. The man was stabbed by a person known to...
Turnto10.com
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
iheart.com
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
ABC6.com
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident”. “From the information we have gathered,...
ABC6.com
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
Turnto10.com
3 robbed at gunpoint during North Providence home invasion, police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are investigating a home invasion on Wentworth Street where three people were held at gunpoint on Saturday. Police said a group of four or five men wearing face coverings broke through the front door at about 6:20 p.m. holding guns with extended magazines.
Turnto10.com
Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash
(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
Man pulled from water at Breeds Pond in Lynn
LYNN -- A man was pulled from the water at Breeds Pond in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Police confirmed he was rushed to Salem Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
ABC6.com
Providence man involved in crash that killed Mansfield man on I-95 in Sharon
SHARON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man was involved in a crash that killed a Mansfield man on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Thursday. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a BMW was traveling...
Comments / 0