ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Firefighters respond to house fire in Pawtucket

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire heavily damages market in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#House Fire#Accident
Turnto10.com

Uxbridge man dies in Massachusetts crash

UPTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said an Uxbridge man was killed in a single-car crash in Upton on Saturday night. Crews responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Streets at about 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. The car had left the roadway and struck...
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Boston

4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident

During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed with screwdriver in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said a man was stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver on Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Whelden Avenue at about 9 p.m. for a stabbing with minor injuries. The man was stabbed by a person known to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident

Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire

(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash

(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from water at Breeds Pond in Lynn

LYNN -- A man was pulled from the water at Breeds Pond in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Police confirmed he was rushed to Salem Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy