York County, SC

SC’s tax-free weekend is days away. Here’s how to save on back-to-school items

By Cailyn Derickson
The Herald
 4 days ago

South Carolinians, and some North Carolina residents who make the drive across the border, can save dozens on certain back-to-school items this weekend during the state’s annual tax-free weekend.

For 72 hours, shoppers in South Carolina do not have to pay the state’s 6% sales tax and local sales tax on certain items, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. York County has an additional 1% sales tax , through its Pennies for Progress program, to fund local transportation improvements, according to the York County Economic Development.

The state’s annual exemption, which began in 2000, applies to computers, clothes, school supplies and a variety of other items, the department said.

The state’s tax-free weekend will start Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight on Aug. 7, according to the department.

Tax-free items bought online also qualify for the exemption, the department said.

North Carolina no longer holds tax-free weekends after the state ended its program in 2013, but there’s nothing stopping residents from participating in South Carolina’s upcoming one.

Here’s what shoppers need to know about eligible items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYScw_0h4TOTgJ00
South Carolina’s 2022 tax-free weekend will start Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight on Aug. 7.

Eligible tax-free items

▪ Clothing and accessories

▪ Shoes

▪ Diapers

▪ School supplies used for school assignments

▪ Musical instruments for school

▪ Computers, software, printers and printer supplies

▪ Certain bed and bath supplies, including bedding, blankets, pillows and towels

Items that aren’t eligible

▪ Items for use in a trade or business

▪ Items placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plan

▪ Clothing and shoe rentals

▪ Cosmetics

▪ Eyewear

▪ Furniture

▪ Jewelry

Shoppers can find a detailed list of items included and not included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website .

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

