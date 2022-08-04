Gwinnett County man sentenced for stealing money in online romance fraud schemes

Read on accesswdun.com
Related
Man targets elderly in cyber fraud scams, ordered to pay over $200,000 to his victims
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville man pleaded guilty to his involvement in cyber fraud scams against the elderly and was ordered to pay over $200,00 to his victims, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Carr said on Aug. 3 that Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of...
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for conspiracy to commit...
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
ATLANTA — A former Georgia postal worker has pleaded guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while he was on disability. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Robert Elliott Sheppard, 60, of East Point is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
Four Georgia men sentenced to federal prison after drug trafficking arrest in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Four men have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, and he was sentenced to 135 months in […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia man pleads guilty to online romance scam
ATLANTA – A suspect in a romance cyber fraud scams case targeting older adults has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Borin Khoun has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting older adults.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
2 Persons Died In A Wrong-Way Crash In Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs, GA)
Roswell Police responded to a wrong-way crash along Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs that claimed two lives. The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Riverside Road and mile marker 14 before 6 a.m. The highway remained closed for [..]
Two People From Atlanta Arrested In Florida Doller General Counterfeit Cash Spend
Two people have been arrested after one of them tried to spend counterfeit cash at a Dollar General store. According to investigators, on Tuesday a deputy was alerted by a store clerk at a local Dollar General store in Gadsden County, that a woman was
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Mailman pleads guilty to organizing postal carrier drug delivery system
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Prosecutors say he organized a drug delivery system among his fellow mail carriers. And now Robert Elliott Sheppard has pleaded guilty to the scheme. He is a former mail carrier himself, who was on disability leave. Prosecutors say he delivered illegal drugs on his route.
Woman facing charges in Atlanta Wendy's fire asks for separate trial, attorney says
ATLANTA — In a Fulton County Superior courtroom 31-year-old Natalie White remained silent as her attorneys on Friday made arguments on her behalf. White has been indicted and is charged alongside 35-year-old John Wade and 25-year-old Chisom Kingston with two counts of first-degree arson and a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for the 2020 burning of a Wendy's along University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
KTVL
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
‘I’ll kill you:’ Woman says man stomped on her face, punched her and held a knife to her throat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is in custody and facing assault and battery charges after a woman claims he attacked her in a hotel room. According to police reports, a woman reported that while an old friend of hers, Caleb Becker, was in prison from 2013 to 2021, she moved from Texas to Cobb County and moved in with his parents.
Publix worker assaulted by man who stole carton of cigarettes, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting a Publix employee who tried to stop him from stealing cigarettes. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Johnson in connection with the July 27 assault at the store off Mathis Airport Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
41nbc.com
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
Comments / 4