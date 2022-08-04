Atlantic Cross-Country Team Returns Six Girls and Five Boys from Last Seasons Squad

(Atlantic) Iowa High School Cross Country runners start official practice on Monday. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason returns six runners on the girl’s squad. Vargason says all six ran in the district meet last season, including state qualifiers Claire Pellett and Ava Rush.

Vargason says five runners return on the boy’s squad. However, after losing Drew Engler and Zane Berg to graduation, the team will need to find a new one and two runners.

Coach Vargason says the summer workouts are focused on minutes, not miles.

Time trials will be held on August 23; the first meet is at Glenwood on August 27.