ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Cross-Country Team Returns Six Girls and Five Boys from Last Seasons Squad

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0XFF_0h4TNzhE00

(Atlantic) Iowa High School Cross Country runners start official practice on Monday. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason returns six runners on the girl’s squad. Vargason says all six ran in the district meet last season, including state qualifiers Claire Pellett and Ava Rush.

Vargason says five runners return on the boy’s squad. However, after losing Drew Engler and Zane Berg to graduation, the team will need to find a new one and two runners.

Coach Vargason says the summer workouts are focused on minutes, not miles.

Time trials will be held on August 23; the first meet is at Glenwood on August 27.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Joe Holste

(Anita) A love for basketball got Joe Holste into coaching. Coach Holste led the CAM Cougars in the early 2000’s. “I’ve loved basketball since I can remember being old enough to pick one up. I played all the time. When I wasn’t playing I was watching. I just enjoyed the game so much that I wanted to keep going after high school.”
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Derek Mueller (Griswold) moving to defense and climbing depth chart at Central

(Pella) A move to defense could pay dividends for Griswold graduate Derek Mueller at Central College. The junior for the Dutch will be playing the Stud position on defense. “I played tight end, but I was with the two’s and three’s so I didn’t get much time there. This year I moved to Stud on defense which is like a hybrid DE/LB so hopefully I can work my way up on to the two-deep roster. Stud is basically you can stack them and have them blitz or hit a pulling guard and create chaos.”
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Western Iowa Today

Ardella Petersen Obituary

Ardella Berniece Petersen, the daughter of Richard and Johanna (Borkowski) Lehwald, was born August 22, 1937, in Manning, Iowa and died August 5, 2022, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 84 years, 11 months, and 13 days. Ardella was baptized and confirmed at the...
ATLANTIC, IA
1380kcim.com

Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize

A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pickup strikes train in Cass County; No injuries

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near 665th Street and Hampton, at the railroad crossing, at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th. A 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup being operated by James Stokley was traveling north on 665th, approaching the railroad crossing. Stokley did not see an oncoming train until he had arrived at the intersection and the train sounded its whistle. Stokley locked the brakes on the pickup, but continued to skid closer to the intersection and train. The pickup’s front left corner struck the train’s front right corner, causing approximately $6,000 worth of damage to the pickup and no noticeable damage to the train.
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Seasons Squad#School Cross Country
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Middle School Open House Hours released

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber released information on the Middle School Open House set for August 12. On July 27 last year, a roof fire caused considerable water damage to the structure’s interior. School Officials were forced to create make-shift classrooms for the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders while construction crews repaired and reconstructed the school building.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
Western Iowa Today

Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Man Dies in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) A Madison County man succumbed to his injuries due to a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 112-mile marker. Authorities say Mercy One transported 27-year-old Ryan Houghman of Earlham to Mercy Main Hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reward offered for Bodies of Two Dogs Found Near Cumberland

(Cumberland ) Authorities in southwest Iowa investigate the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year-old black lab named “Pepper” were found about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Douglas Brian Langer Obituary

Douglas Brian Langer, 74, of Shelby, Iowa, passed away August 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be in the Minden Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9 from 5:00 to 7:00...
SHELBY, IA
KETV.com

Man arrested after pursuit on Omaha's Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man is accused of speeding through Omaha traffic and careening off traffic barriers before surrendering to law enforcement Friday morning on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, Nebraska was arrested for multiple violations including unauthorized use of a...
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash

A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy