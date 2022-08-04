Woman Ditching 'Grand Gesture' Proposal to Publicly Shame Boyfriend Praised

some people are very adamant about their personal preferences and those should be honored by their significant other. I would also be embarrassed to do a very public engagement, much rather a romantic quiet personal proposal. I would especially hate those ones that happen at baseball games, good grief totally unromantic and kind of self-serving on the guys part
You said no to a public engagement and he would of did it anyway. You need not to get married to him because he does not care about your feelings.
The thought of a public proposal makes me queasy. My husband proposed in the moonlight on the shore of Cabo San Lucas, and with a big, sparkly diamond, but it was just the two of us.
