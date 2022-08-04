ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of the new series House of the Dragon. The network shared a poster for the fantasy drama Monday featuring Emma D'Arcy. House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.
