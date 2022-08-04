Read on www.newsweek.com
'Westworld' Season 4: Who Did and Didn't Make It to the Finale?
"Westworld" Season 4's penultimate episode saw several characters get taken out before the show's finale, where the survival of hosts and humans is on the line.
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Producers of 'Lying' to Friends Over 'Mike' Series
Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson has called for someone from Hulu to be "fired" after accusing them of "stealing his story."
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
What Keke Palmer Really Thinks About Her Sister Loreal on 'Claim to Fame'
Last week on "Claim to Fame" it was revealed that cast member L.C. (real name Loreal) is the sister of "Nope" actress Keke Palmer.
'Locke & Key' Season 3 Netflix Release Date, Trailer and What to Expect
The third season of "Locke & Key" will be bringing Netflix's fantasy horror to a close with one final, time-bending adventure through Keyhouse.
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of the new series House of the Dragon. The network shared a poster for the fantasy drama Monday featuring Emma D'Arcy. House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.
The 'Thirteen Lives' Cast and Their Real-Life Characters
"Thirteen Lives" is the gripping biographical drama about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
When Is 'Password' on NBC? Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Front Game Show
Legendary game show "Password" is returning to NBC for a brand new season hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon.
'The Sandman's' Boyd Holbrook Explains Why He Never Took His Sunglasses Off
"The Sandman" actor Boyd Holbrook spoke to Newsweek about portraying The Corinthian and why he chose to be an "enigma" by never removing his sunglasses on set.
All Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Reveals From 'Chainsaw Man' to 'My Hero Academia'
Crunchyroll Expo returned with a three-day event from August 5-7, bringing anime fans all the latest news and updates on their favorite shows.
Pete Davidson Fans Speculate On Who He Will Date After Kim Kardashian Split
From Miley Cyrus to Martha Stewart—here's the list of who Pete Davidson's fans want him to date next after his split with Kim Kardashian.
Dane Cook Accused of Hosting 'Game Night' Parties With Teen Girls
Details have emerged of Dane Cook having multiple teenage girls over at his house, which is where he supposedly met his future fiancée Kelsi Taylor.
