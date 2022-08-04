ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Antitrust Law Should Continue to Prioritize Consumers Over Corporations | Opinion

By Kent Conrad and Saxby Chambliss
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saxby Chambliss
Person
Kent Conrad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Law#Startup Company#Antitrust Law#Politics Federal#American
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy