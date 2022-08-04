Antitrust Law Should Continue to Prioritize Consumers Over Corporations | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Trump's Kiss Attempt on Swimmer Riley Gaines Creates Awkward CPAC Moment
The ex-president tried to kiss the swimmer on the cheek as she approached the podium, who appeared by some observers to be uncomfortable.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Trump Ally Skeptical of Jared Kushner's Cancer Diagnosis
"I saw the guy every day. There's no sign that he was in any pain or danger or whatever," Peter Navarro said of Kushner.
Donald Trump Just Had His 'Worst Day' Yet: Watergate Prosecutor
The Justice Department's latest subpoena is likely to hand federal investigators bombshell information for their probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Trump Says White House Doctor Ronny Jackson 'Loved Looking at My Body'
Trump said Jackson told him, "I'm the healthiest president that's ever lived."
Ted Cruz Agrees With Critics Who Call CPAC Attendees 'Dangerous Radicals'
Cruz said there "is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people."
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
Greene Says 'No One Can Convince' Her Trump Supporters Behind Jan. 6 Riot
The GOP congresswoman floated the discredited conspiracy theory on Saturday that Antifa was behind the attack on the Capitol.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Bill Barr Says Evidence 'Building' Against Trump in DOJ's Jan. 6 Probe
The former attorney general assessed Friday that the Justice Department is getting "deeper and deeper" into the probe of Trump and top administration officials.
Donald Trump 'Too Disruptive' for Presidential Run, Some CPAC Attendees Say
One Nebraska resident said she has some days when she thinks it's time to "move on" from the former president.
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
Meadows Will 'Rat Trump Out' in DOJ Jan. 6 Probe, Glenn Kirschner Predicts
"Do you really think Mark Meadows is just going to sit quietly by and take the fall for Donald Trump?" the legal expert asked Friday.
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
Russia Says Forces Have Destroyed Platoon of U.S. HIMARS and Alder Systems
Moscow has made a number of recent claims about striking the U.S. supplied systems, although the reports have been contested.
Trump Mocks CNN With Tucker Carlson Picture as He Celebrates Primary Wins
Donald Trump has celebrated being "15-0 in Senate Primaries" in a series of posts online.
