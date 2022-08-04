Meghan Markle's 41st Birthday Comes As Expectations Are at Their Highest

Read on www.newsweek.com
Dianna Walker
4d ago
she will be 45 in August Born in 1977.She had to tell the UK Courts her birth year...No in 2027 she be 50...
Reply(1)
45
Tonya King Richard
1d ago
My heart goes out to Harry. He evidently loves Meghan, but he should never be made to choose his relationships because Markle has a major personality disorder and severe insecurities. She really should seek help. Most parents pray that Harry and Meghan decide to raise their two adorable children to know God and not follow her examples of divide and conquer using racial bias as a weapon.
Reply(1)
7
Roman Girl
2d ago
Wow, Newsweek must be broke if they are writing mostly about Meghan.🤦🤦🤦
Reply(4)
29
Related
AOL Corp
Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
Princess Anne's Alleged Hunch About Meghan Markle's Stay With The Queen Seems To Be True
Princess Anne reportedly had a hunch that Meghan Markle would not last long as a royal family member. How? A royal expert revealed that Princess Royal might have predicted it after Prince Harry's wife left a meeting "dumbfounded."
RELATED PEOPLE
Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend
Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation
Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
activebeat.com
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
womansday.com
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
Samantha Markle's Lawyer Says They Have 'Actual Proof' of Meghan Falsehoods
The lawyer told Newsweek his client has suffered after allegedly being labeled as a liar, with online comments referring to 'Meghan's lying sister.'
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Inside the $487,000 Jewelry Collection Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Will Likely Inherit
Here are all the details on Meghan Markle's jewelry collection which is worth nearly $500,000 and could be Lilibet's one day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time
Find out what a royal biographer has said about why Prince Harry friends were reportedly unimpressed when they met Meghan Markle.
Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Meghan Markle’s Friend Jessica Mulroney Has Now Been Roped Into Her & Kate’s Infamous Pre-Wedding Fight
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to believe that it’s 2022 and people are still arguing over a 2018 pre-wedding moment between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Well, that’s exactly what is happening in Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, which brings a third person into this story: Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney. After her own controversy during the Black Lives Matter movement where she was accused of bullying a Black influencer, Mulroney probably doesn’t want her name mentioned at all when it comes to the royal family. The book claims that the Duchess of Sussex “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably...
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Royal Expert Pinpoints When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship With the Royal Family Started to ‘Sour’
A royal commentator is offering their take on when the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' relationship with other senior royals really started to go south.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Reportedly Fears Another Visit to the U.K. Will Further Pull at Prince Harry’s Heartstrings
The new question surrounding the Sussexes? Did she or didn’t she—meaning, did the Queen invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children to her beloved Balmoral in Scotland for summer vacation? (Marie Claire has heard both yes and no.) New reports from OK! reveal that apparently Meghan...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 55