ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Digital Realty To Sell Non-Core Mixed-use Data Center Property In $205 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), a provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced Monday its definitive agreement to sell a non-core, mixed-use data center property. The transaction values the asset at around $205 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third...
REAL ESTATE
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.48. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Building Products#Snapshot#Installer#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Ibp
Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72. Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

Alphabet's advertising business still performed well despite a difficult environment. CrowdStrike's market-leading platform has gathered a lot of customers, but the company still has room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Benzinga

HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights

HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy