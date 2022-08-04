ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Suspect captured, charged in fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Azle

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

Azle police have now arrested the man they've been looking for since Sunday when a motorcyclist was shot on Highway 199.

Police say Azle resident Brian Turner died at the hospital after he was shot while riding his motorcycle.

Now, police have tracked down the accused shooter. Anthony Bennett is now jailed on a murder charge.

Police are still not saying why they believe Bennett did it.

