Toppenish, WA

Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish.

According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service received information about the whereabouts of 26-year-old Lane Phipps.

Phipps, a known Sureño gang member, was reported to be in the Yakima Valley on August 2.

The law enforcement agencies narrowed down his location to the 10,000 block of Larue Rd. In Toppenish.

Officials say Phipps attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. He has been booked into the Yakima County Jail on his warrant for Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Assault 1st degree, Felony Harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Phipps has since been transported back to Lynnwood.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

