CHP officer hit by driver on I-5 in Redding while responding to traffic collision

Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 6:07 P.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says that the second lane of Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed on Sunday due to a vegetation fire, but traffic is starting to return to normal. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that the fire is located near exit 702,...
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
Lakehead fire
REDDING, Calif. — A vegetation fire broke out currently being called the Lakehead Fire. Located near exit 702 (near rest area) on Interstate 5. Both sides of I-5 were shut down temporally due to this fire but traffic is returning to normal as of 6:30 pm. Fire crews are on scene along with CHP and CalTrans. Check back later for more updates.
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issue evacuation orders in Trinity County
REDDING, Calif. — Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas- Salyer Loop down to the bridge at State Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Proceed with caution while traveling, as safety personnel and vehicles will...
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
CAL FIRE stops fire in the Keswick area on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire out in the Keswick area of Shasta County on Friday. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said they received a report of a fire near the Spring Creek Debris Dam at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Crews quickly responded to the...
TCSO: Evacuation Warning issued near Salyer due to Campbell Fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Due to an active fire in the Salyer area, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has issued an evacuation warning. The TCSO says the evacuation warning has been issued for the Salyer area from north of Highway 299 to the county line. They said safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area; on the roadway, so residents are asked to proceed with caution while traveling.
Armed suspect arrested after threatening to kill officers, family in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An armed Whitmore man was arrested after officials said he threatened to kill police and family members. Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report Wednesday of a man who was possibly suicidal and armed with an AR-15-style rifle. The reporting party identified the man...
CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Arrest Tehama County Woman Suspected of Igniting Multiple Fires
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers arrested a Tehama County woman in connection with...
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
Missing Anderson man has been found
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
Shasta County convicted murderer appears in court for further hearing
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who has been convicted of murder in Shasta County appeared in court on Wednesday for a further hearing. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said Jerome Dzwonek was in court on Wednesday for a further hearing relating two additional aggravating factors in connection to Larissa Cole’s death in 2019.
Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing
OROVILLE, Calif. - Convicted serial killer Ryan Blinston will spend the rest of his life in prison. Blinston worked as a tree trimmer from Oroville. In May 2020, he murdered Loreen Severs of Los Molinos and tried to kill her husband, Homer. In June 2020, he killed another customer Sandra George in Oroville, and his acquaintance Vicky Cline.
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
