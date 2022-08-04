Read on www.wistv.com
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby. On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Suspect identified in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened overnight. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Ct.) around 1:30 a.m. on...
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning in Orangeburg County. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 (Five Chop Road) near Carriage Hill Road - roughly 5 miles west of Santee.
Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Irmo Police Department is asking the public for help to locate Malik Rashoid Canty, 25 of Columbia, SC. Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and shooting another. The 25-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge, kidnapping and...
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt. Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering. On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m....
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in SC, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday. Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
