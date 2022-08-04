ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

WIS-TV

Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby. On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning in Orangeburg County. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 (Five Chop Road) near Carriage Hill Road - roughly 5 miles west of Santee.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Irmo Police Department is asking the public for help to locate Malik Rashoid Canty, 25 of Columbia, SC. Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and shooting another. The 25-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge, kidnapping and...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt. Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering. On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m....
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC

