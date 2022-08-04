Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
West Town murder victim managed to Facetime with witnesses before he died on 4th of July, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Sunday that a man shot and killed in West Town on the Fourth of July managed to Facetime with two witnesses before crashing and dying from his wounds. Rogelio Hermosillo, 25, was ordered held without bail on Saturday by Judge Susana Ortiz. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French
Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago. French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed. Nate Rodgers reports.
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
Woodridge man arrested for firing shots into Englewood park had guns, 1K rounds of ammo, CPD says
A Woodridge man has been charged after he was found with guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and notes about mass shootings.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about 15-year-old’s murder inside Warren Park
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of anyone responsible for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in a North Side park last month. Cook County Crime Stoppers made the offer, which is good for 60 days, on Twitter Sunday morning. Anthony...
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
Man shot and killed on West Side
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
VIDEO: Chicago police look for suspect who pushed someone off a CTA platform on the Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspect who pushed a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side. Police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video...
Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - A Woodridge man was arrested Thursday in Englewood with five loaded guns, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and disturbing handwritten notes about mass shootings. Chicago police say they intercepted the man after he fired a shotgun into a park. Alexander Podgorny, 29, now faces five felony counts...
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
10-time convicted felon who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife held without bail
CHICAGO - A 10-time convicted felon was ordered held without bail Friday after he claimed to have stabbed a woman to death while they fought over a knife. There was no witness to refute Claude Turner’s claims that the woman tried to rob him at knifepoint after he and another person hired her for sex, Cook County prosecutors said.
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting
CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
Chicago crime: Suspect shoots 28-year-old man after carjacking him in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was carjacked and then shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Ashland. At about 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle when a suspect entered through the front passenger side and displayed a firearm, Chicago police said.
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
