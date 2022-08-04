ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne Library Hosts “Who Gets to Vote?” Conversations on Voting Rights in America

houmatimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection

Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
HARAHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award

The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve. Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.
SCHRIEVER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
bizneworleans.com

Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System

GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

TFAE updates requirements for new teacher grant

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence announced an update to the requirements for its new teacher grant. Previously, the grant required applicants to be fully certified to be deemed eligible, however, that requirement has now been suspended. The grant is open to educators who are employed full-time by the Terrebonne Parish...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Lafourche goes back to school - Day 1

The first day of school in Lafourche Parish was Friday with thousands of local kids returning to classes. We asked our readers for photos of their children during their first day and were pleasantly surprised by the 150+ photos we received. So here's Day 1 of the back to school...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Election Local#United States#Civil Rights#Terrebonne Parish Library#The Relic Lrb#The Main Library
lafourchegazette.com

IMG_7090 2.JPG

Rouses Markets hosted a Bourbon Pop-Up on Saturday at their Golden Meadow store. Featuring r…
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
houmatimes.com

Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche

Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!
RACELAND, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Arrested for Possession of Meth and ‘Too Many Sharks’

A Louisiana man was arrested after agents found him in possession of drugs and "too many sharks" in his boat. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 44-year-old Anouda Lirette was arrested after agents found him to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia back on July 26. Lirette was in Oyster Bayou, just south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish when agents allegedly saw him throw a shark overboard.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police

St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy