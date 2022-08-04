Terrebonne Library Hosts “Who Gets to Vote?” Conversations on Voting Rights in America

Read on www.houmatimes.com
theadvocate.com
Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection
Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
houmatimes.com
Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award
The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve. Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.
houmatimes.com
Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off Luncheon is August 16 in Thibodaux
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou area residents to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The association will kick of the engagement with a luncheon on August 16. The organization is kicking...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Community Foundation celebrates completion of 8th home built for Hurricane Ida survivors in Dulac
Bayou Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux along with other project partners welcomed Hurricane Ida survivors Wayne and Angela Solet and family to their new home in Dulac nearly a year since the family lost everything in the Category four storm. The storm-resilient...
bizneworleans.com
Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System
GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
houmatimes.com
TFAE updates requirements for new teacher grant
Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence announced an update to the requirements for its new teacher grant. Previously, the grant required applicants to be fully certified to be deemed eligible, however, that requirement has now been suspended. The grant is open to educators who are employed full-time by the Terrebonne Parish...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche goes back to school - Day 1
The first day of school in Lafourche Parish was Friday with thousands of local kids returning to classes. We asked our readers for photos of their children during their first day and were pleasantly surprised by the 150+ photos we received. So here's Day 1 of the back to school...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents can apply to new program for mortgage assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has launched a mortgage assistance program. The program through the Jefferson Community Action Programs Department and the United Way gives eligible residents up to three months of mortgage assistance. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $40,000 from United Way to help assist Jefferson Parish residents...
fox8live.com
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
lafourchegazette.com
Rouses Markets hosted a Bourbon Pop-Up on Saturday at their Golden Meadow store. Featuring r…
houmatimes.com
Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche
Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!
Louisiana Man Arrested for Possession of Meth and ‘Too Many Sharks’
A Louisiana man was arrested after agents found him in possession of drugs and "too many sharks" in his boat. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 44-year-old Anouda Lirette was arrested after agents found him to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia back on July 26. Lirette was in Oyster Bayou, just south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish when agents allegedly saw him throw a shark overboard.
Houma man busted with meth, sharks
Wildlife agents allege the 44-year-old man was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and too many sharks.
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
stmarynow.com
Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police
St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
houmatimes.com
Houma man, woman arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man and woman in connection with a disturbance complaint, that led to the theft of a motor vehicle. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Bryan Kelly Wright and Tara Michelle Heigl on multiple felony related charges associated with the investigation.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 15 years, Harry Cassaly and his wife have called Circle West Trailer Park in Bridge City home. The couple says they fell in love with the community and how quiet and homey the area felt. But after a recent string of car break-ins,...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
fox8live.com
Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested following a police chase Saturday evening on I-610. Around 5:30 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Journey disregard a traffic signal on Williams Blvd near I-10 in Jefferson Parish. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the...
