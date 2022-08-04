ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Washington County Stepping Up Attention on Speeding and Reckless Drivers

By Kevin Zimmermann
1065thebuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1065thebuzz.com

Comments / 1

Robert CharlierAnglim
4d ago

It's about time! You only need to drive from West Bend when you enter the 45 highway going down south or coming back on 45 your life is in jeopardy by the speeders. They could post a police officer at each turn around-the-clock for safety.

Reply
2
Related
WISN

Deputies investigate a shooting on I-94

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigate a freeway shooting on I-94 Sunday night. One driver has a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th street off ramp. The freeway was closed for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Apps#Dangerous Driving#Sheriff
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wlip.com

Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident

One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
1065thebuzz.com

SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours

A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy