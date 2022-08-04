Washington County Stepping Up Attention on Speeding and Reckless Drivers

Read on 1065thebuzz.com
Robert CharlierAnglim
4d ago
It's about time! You only need to drive from West Bend when you enter the 45 highway going down south or coming back on 45 your life is in jeopardy by the speeders. They could post a police officer at each turn around-the-clock for safety.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dodge County stabbing incident leads to serious injury, arrest | By Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 7, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:50 p.m., Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Reeseville Acre, 404 Lincoln Ave, in the Village of Reeseville for a physical disturbance. When deputies arrived, they encountered...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said...
nbc15.com
Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Reeseville Saturday night for reports of a physical disturbance. Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Dodge County deputies arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. to find a 21-year-old armed with a knife.
WISN
Deputies investigate a shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigate a freeway shooting on I-94 Sunday night. One driver has a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th street off ramp. The freeway was closed for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
String of burglaries in Dodge County; report suspicious activity | by Dodge County Sheriff
Please be vigilant in locking and securing your residence. If you see something that seems suspicious please report the information to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 920-386-3726 ext 8. Reporting in a timely matter as it is happening is beneficial if you can do so safely.
wearegreenbay.com
Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac Co.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles allegedly crashed into one another while traveling with a group on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, just before 2 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on...
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
wlip.com
Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
1065thebuzz.com
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
