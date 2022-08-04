ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Scorching weather expected in central Pa. today, along with thunderstorms

By Jonathan Bergmueller
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. can expect humidity, storms this weekend

A warm and humid weekend will invite showers and thunderstorms to central Pa., according to the National Weather Service. These showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday than Sunday, the NWS said. The heat over central and southern parts of the state will reach into the upper 80s, according...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
WTAJ

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found

The dead heat of summer also means it's peak mosquito season, and with the uptick in the common summertime agitators comes the possibility of West Nile Virus. Some counties in Pennsylvania are taking a proactive approach to combat the gnats by spraying areas where colonies of West Nile infected mosquitos have been found.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Southeastern Pennsylvania
FOX 43

22-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — County officials say a 22-year-old man died early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree in East Manchester Township. The victim died from multiple blunt force trauma according to the county coroner's office. On Sunday morning, just before 5 a.m., first responders were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Overcrowding, litter closes Poconos parks

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Most days during the work week, Yetter Park in Stroud Township is pretty quiet. But ask neighbors what it's like on the weekend, and you get a much different story. "You can't get in here on the weekends. Out-of-towners come, and it's just so packed,...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBRE

Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NESCOPECK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy