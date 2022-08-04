PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION

95 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 64 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Friday, August 12. A news release says the passenger list includes 5 Korean War veterans, 89 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 95 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO