PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION

Read on www.kmmo.com
Related
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
kmmo.com
RESURFACING PROJECT IN CARROLL COUNTY DELAYED
A project to resurface more than 14 miles of Carroll County U.S. Route 24, east of Carrollton, has been delayed. MoDOT has not announced a revised schedule of work, which was initially scheduled to begin Monday, August 8. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted a company to complete the resurfacing of U.S. Route 24 from U.S. Highway 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mid-Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
Columbia Missourian
Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization
ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
kmmo.com
CENTRAL MISSOURI HONOR FLIGHT NO. 64 SET TO TAKE OFF EARLY FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
95 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 64 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Friday, August 12. A news release says the passenger list includes 5 Korean War veterans, 89 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 95 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
KSDK
Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road
More than a thousand people took part in a safety audit survey on Route B and Paris Road in Columbia. The post Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
SPRINGFORK LAKE REOPENED FOR PUBLIC USE
An area lake reopened on Friday, August 5. After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake, it was determined the lake would reopen for public use. The City closed the lake on June 13, 2022 for public use as it was believed to be in the best interest of public health due to a concern related to an algae bloom occurring at the lake.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside. MSHP online The post Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Comments / 0