ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION

kmmo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

RESURFACING PROJECT IN CARROLL COUNTY DELAYED

A project to resurface more than 14 miles of Carroll County U.S. Route 24, east of Carrollton, has been delayed. MoDOT has not announced a revised schedule of work, which was initially scheduled to begin Monday, August 8. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted a company to complete the resurfacing of U.S. Route 24 from U.S. Highway 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
Columbia Missourian

Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization

ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
ELDON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Purvis
kmmo.com

CENTRAL MISSOURI HONOR FLIGHT NO. 64 SET TO TAKE OFF EARLY FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

95 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 64 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Friday, August 12. A news release says the passenger list includes 5 Korean War veterans, 89 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 95 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSDK

Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
CENTRALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#The Pettis County Clerks
kmmo.com

SPRINGFORK LAKE REOPENED FOR PUBLIC USE

An area lake reopened on Friday, August 5. After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake, it was determined the lake would reopen for public use. The City closed the lake on June 13, 2022 for public use as it was believed to be in the best interest of public health due to a concern related to an algae bloom occurring at the lake.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside. MSHP online The post Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy