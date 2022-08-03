ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MELT Method Workshop: Explore & Restore

Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Do you have body aches and pains? MELT is a self-care treatment that helps improve joint function, reduce chronic pain and restore neurological efficiency by making the body more relaxed.

Come experience positive changes you’ll feel immediately using a MELT Soft Body Roller and small MELT balls during this introductory workshop. We will perform specific sequences for the hands, feet, and entire body allowing tension to release from the neck, shoulders, and low back. Participants will need to be able to get on the floor for this class. Equipment will be available to purchase for anyone interested in continuing MELT on their own.

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Costs: $25 for Residents/ $40 for Non-Residents

Ages: 18 and up

