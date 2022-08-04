Things To Know 8/4/22: Canton flooding aftermath, Reeves ends RAMP Program, daycare child abuse case

Read on www.wlbt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls on state for help with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought water from “the faucet” at his house to the state capitol to prove a point. “I’m inviting the governor and the mayor and members of legislature to drink some of this water that’s coming from the city of Jackson that poor people, children, [and] others are forced to drink,” said Councilman Stokes.
WLBT
City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents Friday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Please see below for location info:. WHAT: Water...
WLBT
Hinds County names new undersheriff
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
WLBT
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
WLBT
Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, state and local leaders, including Governor Tate Reeves, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Highway 49 project. The widening project kicked off in 2017. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say the plan was to do the work without shutting...
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
WLBT
Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
WLBT
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
WLBT
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch and...
WLBT
JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson. JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.
WLBT
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
WLBT
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
WLBT
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
WLBT
School safety at the top of the priority list for districts around the state
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we’ve spoken to different districts about back to school, we noticed a common thread. Many of the superintendents have talked about making safety a priority. In the Madison County School District, they’ve worked to make sure that folks aren’t getting in right at the...
WLBT
Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year. Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex. More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and...
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
Comments / 0