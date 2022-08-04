Why 'debloating' Windows is not a good idea (and what to do instead)

If you want to remove the reveal password button for saved logins in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer, then this tutorial will definitely be helpful. Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and all other modern browsers, Firefox also lets you save logins and passwords for websites. You can easily find and manage saved Passwords in Firefox and also view a particular saved password using the reveal password or show password button/icon. Those who don’t want that can simply remove or disable that reveal password icon using two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO