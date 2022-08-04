ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Rock the South survival guide

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZ8qK_0h4TJQr500

CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible.

Study the map before you go

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving home to prevent confusion and traffic nightmares nearing the event.

Official RTS parking will be available on County Road 469 which will be accessible by turning south on County Road 473 from U.S. Highway 278 West. The second official parking lot will be on County Road 436. This lot can be accessed from U.S. Highway 278 West by turning south on County Road 463 and then east on County Road 436. From the south, the lot is available from County Road 222 by turning north on County Road 421 then east on County Road 436.

Private parking appears to be available on County Road 469, near the intersection of County Road 436 and Logan Avenue Southwest, and on Leonard Road south of Logan Avenue Southwest. Those spots are made available by private individuals and the cost will be determined by each lot.

Remember where you parked

There comes a time in all our lives when simply parking at Wal-Mart requires us to take a picture with our phones to remember where our vehicles are located. Trust me on this one. Take a picture of where you park so you aren’t required to wander aimlessly through thousands of cars and trucks in hopes of finding your vehicle. A trail of breadcrumbs will not suffice. Take a picture.

Hydrate

With temperatures in the 90s over the weekend, water is destined to be your best friend. Drink water. Drink lots of water. Then, drink even more water. Signs of dehydration include dizziness, headache and fatigue. If you experience these symptoms, drink water immediately. Emergency services personnel will also be onsite at RTS. Know where they are located in case you or a friend find yourself in need of their services.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

About that heat, light-colored cotton or wicking fabrics are recommended in hot, humid weather. Light colors will reflect instead of absorb sunlight, and loose-fitting clothing will allow the fabric to breathe better.

Use sunscreen

Protect your skin by applying sunscreen often. Consider using a sunblock with insect repellent to keep the pesky mosquitos, horseflies and all of their friends away.

Pace yourself

If drinking alcohol, don’t slam your drinks; go slow. Drink water between alcoholic beverages. Alcohol will contribute to dehydration.

Have a designated driver or use Uber

If drinking, have a designated sober driver or use an Uber driver which will be available. Do not risk driving after drinking. The potential for negative consequences is great. The best case scenario is being charge with a DUI. The worst is killing others and/or yourself. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!

Be patient

Traffic will be backed up. More than 30,000 people will be gathered in the middle of a field each day. The port-a-potties will be gross. These are facts. Accept it and don’t complain about these realities. Remember that everyone involved in bringing RTS is trying their best to make the event the best possible experience for everyone attending. Consider saying “thank you” to those who are working overtime to protect and serve.

Utilize first responders

In case of emergency, seek any police officer, security or emergency services personnel in your vicinity. If you do not feel safe, please use these first responders. They are onsite to help. Let them help you.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 4

Related
The Cullman Tribune

‘The landscape is starting to breathe’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from Yesteryear: 1904, 1934

From the files of 1904 Nathan Kelley will leave next week for the West. Get your schoolbooks at C.A. Stiefelmeyer’s. Adv. Mr. and Mrs. John Reese have been visiting relatives in Blount County. C.C. Davis is visiting his mother at Walter. J.H. Brandes had gone to Birmingham to tend the bar for his brother for several weeks. Miss Emma Adkins has been in charge of the telephone exchange central this week. Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Slason have moved to town and are occupying the Baptist parsonage. Miss Mattie Wade and Carl Martin are visiting in South Alabama. Miss Lillian and Herbert Fowler are visiting relatives in Walnut Grove. Mr. and...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Cars
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama

If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Crews battle historical landmark fire in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville. According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark. The […]
ASHVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Sunscreen#Insect Repellent#Vehicles
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The sky’s the limit: Exponential return on investment opportunity for city, county at Cullman Regional Airport

VINEMONT, Ala. – With both the State of Alabama and federal government investing millions of dollars in the Cullman Regional Airport by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), plans are in the works to update the Vinemont airport and make it a contender for high-dollar contracts. Those contracts could bring an increased quality of life for the community, tax revenue for both the city and county and better paying job options. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s transportation network. It will modernize infrastructure, increase equity in transportation, help fight climate...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Drinks
CBS 42

Rock the South prepares to kickoff in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year. Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South. Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state. Fans will […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Registration open for CCSO Citizens’ Academy

CULLMAN, Ala. – Applications are being accepted now for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Citizens’ Academy fall 2022 session.  The Citizens’ Academy is an opportunity for Cullman County community members to learn about the role of law enforcement in the area.   The nine-week course begins Aug. 23, 2022, with classes Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. There is no fee to attend; however, class size may be limited.  Activities will include a SWAT team demonstration, tour of the Cullman County Detention Center and speakers from the CCSO and state and federal agencies. There will also be a morning visit to the shooting range.  Applications for the Citizens’ Academy can be picked up at the CCSO, located at 1910 Beech Ave. SE in Cullman.  For more for details or get an application via email, contact Deputy Chad Whaley at   cwhaley@cullmansheriff.org.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy