Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you have any information on the individual in this video, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 5:30 am, an unknown black male entered the Dunkin Donuts at 1509 Chestnut St, pulled out a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money. After the employee gave him approximately $700, the suspect fled the store. This male may be the same individual who robbed the same Dunkin Donuts at knifepoint on June 14, 2022. The still photos show the similarity in both incidents.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are seeking a suspect in connection with an indecent assault in Center City. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was exiting a subway at 19th and Market Streets when a man reached out and grabbed her buttocks as she was walking up the steps.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of North Market Street. Police made contact with the operator, 28-year-old Hakeem Harriott, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, 3 oxycodone pills, and .9 grams of marijuana. Police took Harriott into custody without incident.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding two men involved in a shooting outside a Wawa store on Thursday, Aug. 5, authorities said. Two men walked onto the parking lot of the store on North Lansdowne Avenue when one of them opened fire at a parked car around 11:45 p.m., Lansdowne police said.
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found the 20-year old victim. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shootings in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots...
Upon arrival, officers found the 37-year-old victim shot several times, including in the head.
Police say the suspects got away with cash in two of the incidents but left empty-handed when a cashier at one of the stores fought back.
A Bear-area man is behind bars, charged with selling drugs from his car in a shopping center parking lot. 30-year-old Allan Stevens was distributing narcotics from his car in the Governor's Square Shopping Center Friday afternoon, and when troopers arrived to investigate, he disregarded their commands and backed his car into a cruiser before bailing out and running, Delaware State Police said.
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
"I wouldn't want nobody else to go through the pain that we're having right now," the victim's mother said.
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
CHESTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing person advisory for 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson on August 5. Police report that 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon abducted Thompson. Thompson’s last known location was near West 21st Street in Chester City, Pennsylvania at around 4 p.m. on August 5. Thompson...
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
