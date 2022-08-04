Quarterly Earnings Slump Adds to Humiliation of Alibaba

Read on www.sfgate.com
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The near term will be a bumpy ride, but the reward should be worth it.
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is boosting its pipeline with a $5.4 billion deal for blood disorder drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), the latest in a series of acquisitions to combat a potential slowdown in COVID-19 products demand as cases fall.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
'End the CCP': Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey calls for fall of the Chinese Communist Party
Jack Dorsey called for The Party's demise after China imposed stricter COVID-19 policies, which some are concerned could be used as surveillance.
