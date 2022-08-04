Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $625,000 in the period.

