Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $625,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

PowerFleet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) _ PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Monday reported a loss of $118,000 in its second quarter. The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.
Alpha Metallurgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) _ Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $574.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $29.97. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued...
Genie Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $34.5 million. The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $75 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $45.7 million in its second quarter. The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 33 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street...
Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) _ Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.8 million. The Paoli, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $9 million in the period. Its revenue net...
DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $367.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. “With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of BioNTech, said in a press release.
Generate Capital Announces Promotion and Hiring of Managing Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced two internal promotions and two external hires to its investment team. These four leaders’ extensive backgrounds across the sustainable infrastructure markets highlight the breadth and depth of knowledge required to solve our most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005108/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
Regions Bank Names Tom Speir as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Regions Bank on Monday announced Tom Speir has been elevated to serve as head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Speir will report to Regions Chief Financial Officer David Turner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005090/en/ Tom Speir, head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
Checkpoint Capital Names Jack Stimac as President and Head of Financial Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Checkpoint Capital, LLC, a FinTech capital markets specialist firm supporting depository institutions, has named John C. “Jack” Stimac, Jr. as President and Head of Financial Strategies, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005499/en/ Jack Stimac, President and Head of Financial Strategies, Checkpoint Capital, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

