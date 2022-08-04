ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, GA

13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education. Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show. 4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
MACON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
VIENNA, GA
