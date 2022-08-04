Read on www.13wmaz.com
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There are over 40,000 square feet of bargains to...
4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education. Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show. 4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
Jones County focusing on growing great minds as kids return to school
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — 'Great minds grow here' is the theme for students at Dames Ferry Elementary School. The long-term projects they have for their kids seem to support this theme. "Just since we've started the stem initiative around 7 or 8 years ago, I've seen such confidence being...
41nbc.com
Milledgeville resident raising awareness of ‘Stevens Johnson Syndrome’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Milledgeville resident is working to educating others on “Stevens Johnson Syndrome,” also known as “SJS.”. Andre Williams was diagnosed with SJS in 2017. “To see where I’ve come from, it’s bittersweet, kind of hard to watch,” he said.
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
wgxa.tv
Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
'We're in a dire situation': Monroe County pauses on dumping commercial waste at landfill
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is putting a temporary pause on commercial waste intake at their landfill. Commissioner Eddie Rowland says the landfill is now almost full, and would estimate that around 3/4 of it is commercial waste of some kind. “Over the last week is the first...
'Paying it forward': Milly Chili cookoff in Milledgeville for rare syndrome
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This week, there's something different for Milledgeville's First Friday. They're having a chili cooking competition called ‘Milly Chili’. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us more about the man running it, and the crisis that inspired him to create the event in this story that comes straight from the heart.
'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over Rose Hill Cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. — Overgrown grass and poor upkeep are just some of the concerns people have voiced about historic cemeteries owned or maintained by Macon-Bibb county. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha brought those complaints to county officials to see what's being done. One of these cemeteries is Rose Hill, a famous...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
13WMAZ
