Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
4 dead, including 2 children, after crash involving golf cart in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Four people are dead, including two children, following a three-vehicle crash that involved a golf cart, according to Galveston police. Two other people remain in critical condition. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard. Sgt. Derek...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman charged after fiery crash in California that killed 6, injured several others, authorities say
LOS ANGELES – A Houston woman is facing charges after a fiery crash at a Los Angeles intersection that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several others, authorities say. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol officials said in a...
Sheriff: Deputies shoot and kill suspect in NW Harris County after chase
HOUSTON — Harris County deputies shot and killed a suspect after a chase and reported drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County early Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called out to reports of a drive-by shooting on Cora Street, south of West Mount Houston.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say
HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith. According to Smith, the suspect then...
Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Investigators at the scene say the...
MySanAntonio
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
If you're driving through north downtown Houston and smell something indescribably foul, you are likely nearing the vicinity of a recent accidental dumping that has left a Bayou City intersection all but unlivable. A KHOU report published Wednesday describes the aftermath of a load of cow intestines that was spilled...
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
Coast Guard: Five people ejected, two killed, when boats collide near Freeport
FREEPORT, Texas — Two boats collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Freeport late Saturday, killing two people, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A person who was operating a 22-foot boat called the Coast Guard, saying he had been involved in an accident with another boat – a 24-foot vessel.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
HCSO: Woman dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed during a hit-and-run collision in north Harris County early Friday morning. This happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Fallbrook. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking on the road when someone drove by...
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
