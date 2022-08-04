Read on www.gmtoday.com
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dean E. Schoenwetter
Dean E. Schoenwetter of New Berlin was taken to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Columbus on July 18, 1930, the son of Arthur and Sadie (Grulke) Schoenwetter. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Noreen Helen Kircher
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James M. Borgen
James M. Borgen, 80, of Turtle Lake died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Our House Memory Care facility in Rice Lake. He was born May 13, 1942, in Suffolk, Virginia, to Morris and Lillian (Hayes) Borgen, and raised in Dallas. WI. He attended Barron High School, class of 1960. He attended college at UW-Stout where he earned his teaching degree. Jim spent the majority of his teaching career teaching Industrial Arts at Slinger High School, where he retired after 38 years of service.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Candice L. Whitemore
Candice L. Whitemore, age 73, born in and long-term resident of South Milwaukee, and in later years, Cedar Community West Bend, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, August 1, 2022. Candice is survived by her brother and his family, Robin (Kim) Whitemore; nephews and niece, James, Tyler, and Courtney Whitemore;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary Lee Baehler
We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully Friday June, 24, 2022. Gary was born on August 6, 1939, and lived the early part of his life in North Lake, Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alexander J. Katrichis
Alexander J. Katrichis of Mukwonago was called home on August 1, 2022, at the age of 37. He is the loving son of Chris (Bill Curler) Katrichis and brother of Christo (Katie) Katrichis, Arianna Katrichis, John (Sandie) Katrichis Jr. and Soula Hannon. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend Gena Piscitello; grandparents Ronald (Charlotte) Tesch; aunt Laura Tesch; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Katrichis Sr.
Greater Milwaukee Today
June M. Knowlton
June M. Knowlton, 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Eline Knowlton (nee Bean) in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School. In June of 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Acker. June worked for 25 years at Regal Ware as an Executive Secretary. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. On September 19, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ned Sengpiel.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce S. Schulz
Joyce S. Schulz (Née Erdman) of Allenton was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Eric and Etta Erdman and looked forward to seeing them again in heaven. Joyce was a graduate of Rufus King High School and married her husband, Earl O. Schulz, on May 22, 1949, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Allenton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ricardo Melendez
Ricardo Melendez of Waukesha died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born in Thrall, Texas, on February 4, 1955, the son of Miguel and Elodia (Carrillo) Melendez. Ricardo was a huge movie buff and loved music. He also found enjoyment in going for walks, going to the local coffee shops, gaming, going to the casino and writing poetry.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Art Crawl
Calling all art fans! Enjoy the 121st Waukesha Art Crawl in downtown Waukesha from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6th. Art galleries will open starting at 10 a.m. so visitors can enjoy a full day of creating at special make it and take it events.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beginning the quest for another state title
WAUKESHA — Having spent roughly five decades coaching football and entering his 45th season leading Catholic Memorial, Bill Young has every single detail on-lock. But every season presents new challenges. One of the most apparent after a quick glance at the Crusaders roster? The lack of a “Fox.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
