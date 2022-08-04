June M. Knowlton, 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Eline Knowlton (nee Bean) in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School. In June of 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Acker. June worked for 25 years at Regal Ware as an Executive Secretary. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. On September 19, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ned Sengpiel.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO