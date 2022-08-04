MAKING A MARK: Entrepreneur to hold 'Don't Fumble The Bag' conference to help small business owners

Read on www.13newsnow.com
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
“I think that it is crazy”: Bar manager at Legacy Lounge reacts to city manager’s comments
"We are new. We just got here. We are fresh and it is just unfortunate that it happened with us not being here for a long time," Charita Parker said.
Norfolk city leaders to investigate downtown business practices
The City of Norfolk will now be holding businesses downtown accountable for the violence that happens outside their establishment.
Colonial Williamsburg windmill to be moved early Monday morning
NORFOLK, Va. — Roads will close briefly in Williamsburg Monday starting at 6 a.m. to accommodate the move of the Colonial Williamsburg Windmill, The city of Williamsburg said. The windmill will be moved from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to its new location at...
Annual 31Heroes Workout of the Day event brings a party and lots of sweat
NORFOLK, Va. — New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach hosted the 31Heroes organization Saturday as they put on their annual Workout of the Day (WOD) event to honor the 31 lives lost on August 6, 2011 in Afghanistan. 31Heroes put on a workout and after party fundraiser to commemorate...
VDOT workers clean up series of chicken gut spills on Eastern Shore roads
Officials on the Eastern Shore have been dealing with a series of chicken gut spills on U.S. 13 since Saturday night.
Not giving up hope: People still looking for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers searched areas in Hampton once again on Saturday in hopes of finding Codi Bigsby. The 4-year-old boy hasn't been seen since January.
Virginia regulators OK Dominion's planned offshore wind farm
RICHMOND, Va. — State regulators on Friday approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers. No parties to the monthslong proceeding had opposed the approval of the project, which will help...
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
Portsmouth native launches new summer program to keep kids on the right path
The goal of GYM aims to keep kids on the right path, out of trouble and show them positive influences to break the cycle of violence.
Foster parents desperately needed in Hampton Roads, agency leaders say
NORFOLK, Va. — Foster care agency leaders in Hampton Roads tell 13News Now they are in desperate need of people with some room in their homes. A private agency director in Norfolk said recently he hasn't had any luck finding foster homes for dozens of kids. "Overall, I have...
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
City Council to vote on partial street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd'
A friend of the Elliott family, Erin Carter, wants to honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, by changing a portion of McLean Street to the name "Missy Elliott Blvd."
Volunteers to hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
The 4-year-old vanished eight months ago. Tonight, there is still no sign of the little boy.
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Virginia Beach voting system concerns spark debate between officials
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A heated debate concerning the city’s voting system has sparked between city council members in Virginia Beach. In July, an appeals court threw out a decision that ruled Virginia Beach’s at-large city council election system illegal. The old system let people vote for...
