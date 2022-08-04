ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

MAKING A MARK: Entrepreneur to hold 'Don't Fumble The Bag' conference to help small business owners

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Business
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Business
13News Now

Virginia regulators OK Dominion's planned offshore wind farm

RICHMOND, Va. — State regulators on Friday approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers. No parties to the monthslong proceeding had opposed the approval of the project, which will help...
VIRGINIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Hampton Roads
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach’s Best Brunch– 20 Top Places

Walking barefoot along the sandy coastline might be restorative. This is why numerous vacationers like Virginia Beach. Aside from the atmosphere, this hotel city additionally attracts visitors with its eating scene. Get your day began right with the very best breakfast in Virginia Beach. This overview will certainly reveal you...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility

640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy