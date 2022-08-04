ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colorado State University to start issuing 2-week forecasts during peak of hurricane season

By Cheryl McCloud, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, forecasters with Colorado State University will start something new today.

Meteorologists issued their first two-week Atlantic hurricane forecast today. The forecasts will be released every two weeks through Oct. 13, which covers the peak period of the Atlantic hurricane season.

CSU predicted normal or 50% chance for hurricane activity over the next two weeks and a below-normal or 40% chance over the same period.

Historically, the primary threat in early August comes from storms that form in the tropical Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles, said Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist with Colorado State University.

The intention behind the two-week forecasts will be to "better refine" when above-normal, normal or below-normal tropical activity will occur.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, and for the first time in awhile, there are none in the Caribbean.

No new tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days as the busiest period of the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

Excessive rainfall forecast

There have been three named systems in the Atlantic so far this year, with the next named storm to be Danielle.

Water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are on the high side, with the 30-day average between above-average and those seen during a hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season, according to Klotzbach.

The interaction of warm air and warm water spawns hurricanes, which is why they form over tropical waters. The rotation of the Earth makes them spin, according to NOAA.

When is hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane season 2022: CSU, AccuWeather forecasters agree: Active hurricane season ahead. Here's what you need to know

WeatherTiger prediction: Since 2017, a ludicrous 101 named storms have formed. Expect more this hurricane season

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of  8 a.m. Aug. 4:

What's out there and where are they?

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is off the coast of Africa south of Cape Verde. It's moving to the west at 9 mph. .

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic is located between Cape Verde and Barbados. It's moving to the west at 13 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the western Atlantic is located east-northeast of Puerto Rico, extending to inland Suriname. It's moving west at 14 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

The next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

