ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident

A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (August 6 & 7)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. Click here to read more. Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Motorcycle Crash#Tractor#Farmhouse#Traffic Accident#Coffeyville
KYTV

Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy