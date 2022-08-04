News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer

Read on www.koamnewsnow.com
SUV T-boned on Murphy Blvd, overturns near former Sears Plaza
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle t-bone rollover crash near 9th and S Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. An SUV was came to rest on its side in the middle of the intersection.
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
Weekend Wrap (August 6 & 7)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. Click here to read more. Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports...
The Big 3: Christian’s Journey, hit and run motorcycle incident and body discovered at farmhouse
TOP STORY #3: Christian’s Journey. The inaugural ’88 Strong Passing It On’ event to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation takes place on September 17 at King Jack Park. There are three different events scheduled on the day:. 5K Run/ 1 Mile Fun Walk. Kickball Tournament. Cornhole Tournament.
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Purdy Police looking for owner of pet cremains
PURDY, Mo. – Forget something? The Purdy Police Department seeks the owner of pet cremains found in a box at the Purdy Dollar General Store. Officers say they believe the Cremains belong to a traveler and not a local resident. The pet’s name was “Muffin” and the cremation was...
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
