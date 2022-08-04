ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets

By Ryan Deto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
BRENTWOOD, PA
CBS News

One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
wtae.com

Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Washington#House Fire#Fire Investigation#Accident#Ems
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood

A man is in stable condition after he was shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. At around 9:45 p.m., the man told police a vehicle approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street, according to a report from a Pittsburgh Public Information officer. A man got out of the vehicle and shot him in the thigh and ankle, the official said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting

Four teens are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Duquesne. Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting reported at 9:40 p.m. at Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community. According to county police, responding officers from the Duquesne and County Housing Authority police forces found the four...
DUQUESNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide

Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested after leading state police on car chase in Kittanning

A Pittsburgh man was arrested after leading state police on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday morning, according to state police. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne, who fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on...
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting

A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy