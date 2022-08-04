House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets

Read on triblive.com
CBS News
Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
wtae.com
Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
A man is in stable condition after he was shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. At around 9:45 p.m., the man told police a vehicle approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street, according to a report from a Pittsburgh Public Information officer. A man got out of the vehicle and shot him in the thigh and ankle, the official said.
2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m. Police said there was a crime scene but no victims...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide
Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May facing charges
Police have arrested a man whom they believe is involved in a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May. Officers said they arrested 23-year-old Shawn Johnson Jr. under a firearms violation warrant. Three people were injured during the shooting and police said that Johnson was one of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested after leading state police on car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after leading state police on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday morning, according to state police. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne, who fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on...
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
Family and friends remember man killed during garbage truck crash in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil and remember 47-year-old Dana Rodericks, who died in a crash on Tuesday. Rodericks was killed when the Big’s Sanitation truck he was driving overturned and crashed into several houses in Wilmerding. Those close to Rodericks...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting
Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head
