Harrison County, KY

1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Harrison County

By Braxton Caudill
 4 days ago

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — One person is dead, and another is injured, after a small plane crashed in Harrison County.

Officials said at around 5 p.m. Wednesday a small engine plane containing two passengers crashed on the east end of the runway at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport.

The Cynthiana Democrat reported that the female passenger has reportedly died at the hospital. The pilot’s vitals are stable, but he has sustained multiple fractures from the waist down.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident. Investigators believe weather could have played a role in the crash.

FOX 56 has reached out to additional authorities for more information.

