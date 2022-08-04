ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times at Mississippi home. Suspect arrested for murder, bond set at $2 million.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00arYh_0h4TFZE800

One man is dead, and another man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing the victim multiple times at a home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, has been charged with one count of murder. His bond has been set at $2,000,000.

Gulfport Police say the men knew each other and got into an altercation that escalated. The incident reportedly happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Charles Street in the Northwood Hills neighborhood.

The physical altercation turned deadly when Moore reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of family members, died shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Gulf Coast hospital.

Moore is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Sunday night homicide has been identified, and his murder suspect is behind bars. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 68-year-old Claude Eugene Bivins, Jr. of Pascagoula. According to Lynd, his death is related to a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed later this week.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the 2000 block […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WPMI

Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
MOBILE, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Moore
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder

On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
GULFPORT, MS
fox40jackson.com

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Violent Crime
WDAM-TV

Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Fatal crash kills one in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed one on Highway 11 in Pearl River County on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, was traveling north when her vehicle when off the roadway and collided with a tree. Baker...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy