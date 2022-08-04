Defending national champion Hope College women’s basketball headed to Italy

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
MLive.com
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Catholic High School League?
The Catholic High School League is never short of top-notch football. Picking the winners from year to year is never easy, but now its time for you to give it a shot. Take a look at the four polls below asking you to pick a winner of each of the four CHSL divisions. You have until the end of the day on Aug. 24 to vote as often as you want.
MLive.com
Georgetown Central heads to lake after winning Junior League World Series
The Georgetown Central All-Stars were planning to jump into Lake Washington Saturday night. That might have been the only thing that was going to cool off the West Michigan-based softball team. Central defeated Southeast 5-1 in the afternoon’s Junior League World Series championship game in Kirkland, Wash. Central scored two...
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Lakes Valley Conference?
South Lyon is coming off its second Lakes Valley Conference title in four seasons. There has not been a repeat winner in the conference since it formed. Will that change this fall?. It’s time for you to vote for who you think will win each division. Take a look at...
Comments / 0