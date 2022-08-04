ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Some University District residents having headaches trying to renew parking permits online

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WExV4_0h4TFRAK00

Some University District residents have had problems renewing their parking permits online because of a glitch in the city of Columbus' system.

And some, like Olivia Whittier, have avoided that system altogether because of the ongoing issues.

On Tuesday, Whittier went straight to the city's Parking Services office at the impound lot on the South Side for her permit, figuring that it would be less of a hassle, despite the drive.

"I didn't even try online," said Whittier, a 23-year-old Ohio State student who lives on East Norwich Avenue. "I knew it would be difficult."

Christian Casas, 28, who was with Whittier, said that when he tried to log in to the city's site on Wednesday, it told him his account didn't exist.

Those problems may be affecting Ohio State University students and permanent residents alike, said Deb Briner, a spokeswoman for the city's Department of Public Service.

Residential parking permits: Columbus' online renewal system not faring well

It is the first year that University District residential parking permits are being renewed by residents since the neighborhood's parking plan went into effect a year ago. All University District permits now run from Aug. 1 through July 31.

Permit holders may have had issues if they moved from one address in the University District to another but didn’t deactivate their permit from the old address before applying for a new one, Briner said. Parking Services has helped people deactivate their old accounts if that’s the issue, she said.

"If you’re trying to get in there and it's not letting you, it thinks somebody is already holding that permit," she said. "That could be one issue."

"A couple unanticipated glitches like this have occurred due to the unique nature of the University District and the annual turnover of students moving out of and into off-campus housing on residential streets with permit parking," Briner said.

Xenia Palus, who lives on East Northwood Avenue, said that when she tried to renew online last week she chose "select" for the permit , but the box was not live and there was no way to proceed to the next step. She called the city and said a customer service representative told her the issue was not uncommon and that there have been connectivity issues with the site.

Briner said that the system may not have allowed Palus to renew online because she applied before her permit expired.

The vendor is working to resolve issues. In the meantime, she said, Parking Services staff is getting into the system to fix things to allow residents to get their permits online if they’re experiencing a problem.

In the first year of the University District parking plan (2021-2022), Parking Services issued 2,092 permits, Briner said, adding that Parking Services hasn’t tracked the number of residents they have assisted in addressing University District renewal issues.

The third-party vendor handing the permit renewals is Conduent, a New Jersey-based company.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1808Delaware

City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward

Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
New Jersey State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwood University#Off Campus Housing#Headaches#Ohio State University#College#Christian
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table

More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Hometown touch: Centerburg restaurant thrives with community support

Jessica Earick launched Eggmann's Eatery with her sister, Kristina Hagemann, in 2020, an uncertain time for the restaurant industry. But two years later, Earkick told the Mount Vernon News the Centerburg restaurant is still thriving. "Everything has been going awesome," said Earick, the restaurant's lead chef. "The support of the...
CENTERBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
OHIO STATE
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: 4-star LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese on March 8 when Reese, 2024 Glenville cornerback Bryce West and Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. visited Ohio State that day. “Coach (Ryan) Day offered me,” Reese told Bucknuts at the time. “I was smiling, happy, my...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Henderson pursuing spot among Ohio State’s all-time running back greats

COLUMBUS — TreVeyon Henderson spent the offseason furthering his growing economic profile, signing an endorsement deal with American Eagle and flipping a house with Ohio State football teammate Gee Scott Jr. He plans to spend the season taking direct aim at the inner circle of Buckeye running backs. “I’m...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy