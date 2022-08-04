ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo: When can we see Fiona's new sibling out at Hippo Cove?

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that Bibi gave birth to her second hippo calf around 10 p.m. Wednesday. So, when can we expect to see the youngster out with mom, dad Tucker and big sister Fiona in Hippo Cove?

For at least the next two weeks, Bibi and the baby, whose name and gender have not yet been revealed, are bonding behind the scenes and will not be visible to the public.

The zoo plans to share photos and videos if the care team can get them without disturbing the new baby and mom.

But don't worry, hippo fans. Zoo darling Fiona and Tucker will remain outtogether in the outdoor habitat at Hippo Cove and in the public eye, except when making key introductions with Bibi and the calf.

