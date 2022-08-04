It is August, which means high school football practices are in full swing in Corpus Christi and across the Coastal Bend as teams prepare for the 2022 season.

This season the Caller-Times will do previews on each of the teams in our coverage area in preparation for the season that will run through the season's first games on Thursday, Aug. 25, as we debut the Caller-Times High School Football 2-A-Days.

Each day, two teams will be featured, as the stories will give rundowns on the team's top players and the prospects for the 2022 season. The previews begin with our smallest schools all the way up to Class 5A.

Riviera Seahawks

Seahawks ready to bounce back with new head coach

Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats

Bobcats are in a new classification and a new district and with a new coach

Refugio Bobcats

The Bobcats have state title aspirations, even with a defending state champ in their new district

John Paul II Centurions

Veteran coach Frank Bacy takes over a program still in transition

Premont Cowboys

See how the Cowboys are looking to win a district title in 2022

Freer Buckaroos

The Buckaroos will rely on a core group of seniors as it eyes a playoff berth.

Benavides Eagles

With some key returners the Eagles are looking for more success in 2022.

Agua Dulce Longhorns

A favorable realignment has the Longhorns, coaches and players confident in 2022

Woodsboro Eagles

Experience could pay off in 2022

Ben Bolt Badgers

A strong sophomore class and large amount of returners have Ben Bolt eyeing a third straight playoff berth.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times High School Football 2-A-Days: Previewing area squads for the 2022 season