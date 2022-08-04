ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Caller-Times High School Football 2-A-Days: Previewing area squads for the 2022 season

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8Z3U_0h4TFNse00

It is August, which means high school football practices are in full swing in Corpus Christi and across the Coastal Bend as teams prepare for the 2022 season.

This season the Caller-Times will do previews on each of the teams in our coverage area in preparation for the season that will run through the season's first games on Thursday, Aug. 25, as we debut the Caller-Times High School Football 2-A-Days.

Each day, two teams will be featured, as the stories will give rundowns on the team's top players and the prospects for the 2022 season. The previews begin with our smallest schools all the way up to Class 5A.

Riviera Seahawks

Seahawks ready to bounce back with new head coach

Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats

Bobcats are in a new classification and a new district and with a new coach

Refugio Bobcats

The Bobcats have state title aspirations, even with a defending state champ in their new district

John Paul II Centurions

Veteran coach Frank Bacy takes over a program still in transition

Premont Cowboys

See how the Cowboys are looking to win a district title in 2022

Freer Buckaroos

The Buckaroos will rely on a core group of seniors as it eyes a playoff berth.

Benavides Eagles

With some key returners the Eagles are looking for more success in 2022.

Agua Dulce Longhorns

A favorable realignment has the Longhorns, coaches and players confident in 2022

Woodsboro Eagles

Experience could pay off in 2022

Ben Bolt Badgers

A strong sophomore class and large amount of returners have Ben Bolt eyeing a third straight playoff berth.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Caller-Times High School Football 2-A-Days: Previewing area squads for the 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Ben Bolt, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
City
Agua Dulce, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The Eagles#Previews#The Buckaroos#American Football#Highschoolsports#Centurions Veteran#Cowboys#Longhorns
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Summer Sizzle: Country and Czech Music Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the last weekend before school starts back up, First Edition has you covered adding sizzle to your end of the summer. Saturday, you can head over to Moravian Hall for the 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Education
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy