'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions training camp story lines: Is it hype or something real?

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

Producers: Andrew Hammond, Cary Junior II

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer

Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys welcome back Dave Birkett, the Free Press Lions beat writer, to talk all things NFL after the first week or so of training camp. They parse through the early lessons from Allen Park and try to figure out what to expect for the 2022 season.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Tigers shouldn't sell at trade deadline with Al Avila. He lacks the track record

CARLOS MONARREZ:Rocket Mortgage Classic lessons: PGA Tour players need to stop acting like coddled babies

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

