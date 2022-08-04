Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday

Read on abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road. "We've...
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning in Orangeburg County. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 (Five Chop Road) near Carriage Hill Road - roughly 5 miles west of Santee.
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
Fiery crash involving bus shuts down Hwy 176 in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A fiery crash has shut down Highway 176 southeast of Holly Hill Friday evening. A Berkeley County Fire official says six fire departments are at the scene of a bus crash involving two vehicles at Mudville Road. There's no word yet on any injuries....
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
