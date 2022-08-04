ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 15

My Guy
4d ago

Always have to blame someone. Please people, accept tragedies. And this is what this was. If signs were Posted, it’s certainly not the Cities fault, and she wasn’t Made to get in that water, it was her choice. 😢🙏😢🙏

Reply
12
Weezer
4d ago

I feel bad about the kid drowning but what exactly did they want the city to have done...built 6 ft baracades around the water to prevent him from entering?

Reply
9
KBK718
4d ago

Perth Amboy is not a beachfront town or a tourist destination. He should not have to have been warned.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Perth Amboy, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#Swimmer#The Waterfront#Superior Court#Cbs News
NJ.com

One dead, one critically injured in Jersey City shooting, officials say

An early Sunday morning shooting in Jersey City killed one and critically injured another, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Keshean Nettles, 46, and a 49-year-old unidentified victim, both of Jersey City, suffered gunshot wounds, officials said. Nettles was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. Police responded to a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NJ.com

Suspected human remains found at site of major house fire, officials say

The suspected remains of two people have been recovered at the site of a major house fire in Morris County, officials said Sunday. The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a house on Normandy Heights Road in Morris Township, officials said. The residents of the home, identified as Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, were missing and presumed dead Friday, the county prosecutor’s office said Friday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy