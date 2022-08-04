Here are the top concerns facing Tennessee football ahead of Josh Heupel's second season

All it takes to feel optimistic about this Tennessee football season is to watch Hendon Hooker zip a pass to Cedric Tillman or see Jabari Small dart through the line.

The Vols are a proven offensive force and return much of the firepower from last season's seven-win team in Josh Heupel's debut season.

Peel back the layers, though, and the Vols have areas of concern that must be addressed if they're to catapult past the bar they set last season.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's Adam Sparks and John Adams discuss the top concerns facing Tennessee as they navigate preseason practice.

All three hosts point to the defensive backfield as a top question facing this team. We got a glimpse in the bowl game of what this secondary looks like without Alontae Taylor, and it wasn't pretty. Now, Taylor and Theo Jackson are in the NFL, and UT is left needing to replace its top two defensive backs from last season. Power Five transfers Andre Turrentine and Wesley Walker helped beef up the options, but it's unclear who will play where.

Sparks also notes running back depth as a potential issue. The Vols are thin on experience behind Small and Jaylen Wright, although they secured a commitment Wednesday from Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon.

[ WANT MORE OPINIONS FROM BLAKE TOPPMEYER AND JOHN ADAMS?: Subscribe to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter for exclusive columns each week ]

Toppmeyer also hones in on the interior of the defensive line as an area in need of attention. Matthew Butler's departure left a void, and it's time for veterans like Elijah Simmons and Omari Thomas to deliver.

Where to listen to The Volunteer State

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat writer for the Knoxville News Sentinel. John Adams is the News Sentinel's senior columnist. If you enjoy their coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, you can subscribe to The Volunteer State podcast for free so you won't miss an episode.