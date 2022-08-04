Dickson County committee finding: Larger lot size requirement is best

A committee tasked with advising lot size and other residential zoning regulations in Dickson County’s agricultural districts has reached a conclusion.

The committee has recommended a lot size of 1.5 acres and road frontage of 150 feet for new homes in rural areas of the county. The move would change the size from the current 1 acre in the “A-1” district. The recommendation will be sent to the county planning commission for approval.

"We felt like it was a good compromise,” said County Commissioner Danny Williams.

Williams headed up the committee, which was created in January at his suggestion.

The committee did discuss creating a new zoning district – possibly an “A-2” – with a 3-5 acre minimum but no committee action was taken on that district.

At a commission vote earlier this year, a dozen people spoke for and against changes. Some insisted instituting larger lot size requirements would conserve the county’s rural beauty while others said such a move would hinder development and was unfair to young families.

Bill Joyce, a Burns resident and Dickson lumber business owner, said he understood developers’ desire to build more, smaller lots. However, Joyce stated he was concerned about farmland “leaving at an alarming rate.”

“I think we need to tap the breaks,” Joyce said.

Planning Commissioner R.J. Comer said earlier this year he, too, was concerned about dense development in agricultural areas.

“(Developers) just want to do a 1-acre lot with a driveway on a county road and sell it. That is not good planning,” Comer said.

]“We have a zone for residential development. It’s called the R-1 zone,” Comer added. “This proposal does not prohibit what ‘they’re saying it prohibits.”

Michael Pate, a Dickson County home builder, said he understood the passion for residents seeking to preserve a rural community. Pate, who is against increasing the size past 1 acre, said he’s seen a different, but equally strong sentiment from homeowners.

“I just want to tell you over 100 times over the last four years I have witnessed the same emotional tie to the $200,000…house I sold somebody,” Pate said. “A lot of times it’s young people who just got married, they just got out of college…and I see that same emotion.”