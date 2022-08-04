ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson County committee finding: Larger lot size requirement is best

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ruJ0_0h4TEkx200

A committee tasked with advising lot size and other residential zoning regulations in Dickson County’s agricultural districts has reached a conclusion.

The committee has recommended a lot size of 1.5 acres and road frontage of 150 feet for new homes in rural areas of the county. The move would change the size from the current 1 acre in the “A-1” district. The recommendation will be sent to the county planning commission for approval.

"We felt like it was a good compromise,” said County Commissioner Danny Williams.

Williams headed up the committee, which was created in January at his suggestion.

The committee did discuss creating a new zoning district – possibly an “A-2” – with a 3-5 acre minimum but no committee action was taken on that district.

At a commission vote earlier this year, a dozen people spoke for and against changes. Some insisted instituting larger lot size requirements would conserve the county’s rural beauty while others said such a move would hinder development and was unfair to young families.

Bill Joyce, a Burns resident and Dickson lumber business owner, said he understood developers’ desire to build more, smaller lots. However, Joyce stated he was concerned about farmland “leaving at an alarming rate.”

“I think we need to tap the breaks,” Joyce said.

Planning Commissioner R.J. Comer said earlier this year he, too, was concerned about dense development in agricultural areas.

“(Developers) just want to do a 1-acre lot with a driveway on a county road and sell it. That is not good planning,” Comer said.

]“We have a zone for residential development. It’s called the R-1 zone,” Comer added. “This proposal does not prohibit what ‘they’re saying it prohibits.”

Michael Pate, a Dickson County home builder, said he understood the passion for residents seeking to preserve a rural community. Pate, who is against increasing the size past 1 acre, said he’s seen a different, but equally strong sentiment from homeowners.

“I just want to tell you over 100 times over the last four years I have witnessed the same emotional tie to the $200,000…house I sold somebody,” Pate said. “A lot of times it’s young people who just got married, they just got out of college…and I see that same emotion.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Dickson County, TN
Government
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Fire breaks out at new Sumner County Courthouse

GALLATIN, Tenn. -- The new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin is on fire. The fire broke out around 8pm Sunday. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no injuries. According to the Gallatin City Government, Gallatin firefighters are working a fire at the new courthouse under construction on main. It appears to be involved in the roof area.
GALLATIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Joyce
Person
Michael Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
handymantips.org

Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?

There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pride Publishing

Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19

Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy