PREPARED REMARKS: Sanders Says Inflation Reduction Act Doesn’t Meet Needs of the American People

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
The Must-Read Bernie Sanders Quote on Social Security
The asset reserves for Social Security are projected to be depleted by 2035, which would mean a decrease in benefits. The senator's plan would raise funds by lifting the income cap, which is currently at $147,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
AOL Corp
Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023
For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects of the program are tied to changes in the cost of living. Many learned that for the first time in 2022, when Social Security retirement payments were increased by 5.9% to account for rising inflation.
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
FOXBusiness
How Democrats' beefed-up IRS could hurt low-income Americans
The newest health care and climate spending bill from Democrats includes an $80 billion boost to the Internal Revenue Service that is intended to help the agency crack down on wealthy tax cheats. However, Republican critics say that a bigger IRS could ultimately hurt lower-income Americans. Providing the IRS with...
Less Social Security possible according to senator
hand with money in walletPhoto by Image Genie (Creative Commons) In a recent interview Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about the topic of social security. Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security.
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
Here's what you may have missed over the past number of months.
Thousands of Americans set to get up to $500 in direct payments and an extra $130 in child and dependent benefits
ANOTHER round of taxpayers are in line to get hundreds of dollars worth of relief to help them deal with high prices. The House in the state of Massachusetts has passed a tax relief package. The bill includes direct payments of $250 to eligible single filers and $500 to couples.
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer tax hikes would eliminate 30,000 jobs: Report
New modeling by the Tax Foundation estimates that the Democratic inflation legislation's tax hikes would eliminate some 30,000 jobs. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation, which generally favors lower taxes, released its analysis of the legislation being championed by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday. The group estimates that the tax changes — the biggest of which would be a 15% minimum tax on a company's "book income," higher taxes on the carried interest income earned by private equity firms, and additional funding for the IRS — would result in a net loss of jobs and would likely have negligible effects on inflation .
Four Options When – Not If – Your LTC Premiums Go Up
There is no more popular watercooler talk these days than the exorbitant price of gas. As with all buying decisions, you must decide whether the benefit is worth the cost. In the case of filling your tank, if you rely on your vehicle to get you to your job, that analysis is pretty easy.
New York Times' Paul Krugman rips 'bogus claim' that Inflation Reduction Act hikes middle-class taxes
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argued Thursday that claims the Democratic-supported Inflation Reduction Act would raise middle-class taxes were "bogus." Krugman and other liberals have celebrated the legislation, which appears poised to pass with Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on board, as a meaningful step to battle climate change while only hiking costs on corporations and the wealthy. Republicans, however, have said the climate and health care package would raise taxes across all brackets, citing a study from the Joint Committee on Taxation.
The Inflation Reduction Act and Taxes: What You Should Know
You’re probably not thinking much about taxes right now, in part because record inflation has you paying sky-high prices for essentials like food, clothing, and gas. But recently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) proposed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which is a sweeping piece of legislation designed to address some of the significant issues that the U.S. is facing.
