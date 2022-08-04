Here are 5 restaurants and cafes coming to Grapevine and Southlake

Read on communityimpact.com
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Chicken Salad Chick slated to open in Southlake
Chicken Salad Chick features a variety of chicken salad options. (Courtesy Chicken Salad Chick) Fast-casual restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to 111 S. Village Center Drive, Southlake, according to a listing by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant features a variety of chicken salad such as the Fancy Nancy with Fuji apples, seedless grapes and pecans. It also offers pimento cheese, egg salad, sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts. Chicken Salad Chick has more than 205 locations across 17 states and plans to grow to 235 locations by the end of 2022, its website stated. A company representative did not have an estimated opening date for the Southlake location. www.chickensaladchick.com.
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa to open near Lakewood area of Dallas
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa announced Aug. 1 it plans to open in the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa) Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa will be coming to the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas later this year. The chain's...
Dallas eateries ranked among 100 best restaurants for a friend date in US
Everyone needs a best platonic friend in their life, there's no doubting that. Friend dates are of the utmost importance to keep the friendships strong and having a good ole time.
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
Rumble Boxing now open in Flower Mound
Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. (Courtesy Rumble Boxing) Rumble Boxing officially opened its Flower Mound location July 25. The boxing-inspired fitness boutique combines boxing with strength training. Each class is a 45-minute, 10-round session and beginner-friendly. Rumble Boxing is located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. 469-240-1862. www.rumbleboxinggym.com.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Denny’s opens new restaurant outside Grapevine Mills
Denny's features breakfast classics, such as the sirloin steak and eggs. (Courtesy Denny's) Denny’s opened a new restaurant Aug. 5 near Grapevine Mills, according to officials with the restaurant chain. The restaurant is located outside the mall at 2655 E. Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine. The location previously housed China Buffet. Denny’s is an American diner featuring classic breakfasts, dinner plates, burgers and more. 469-464-3939. www.dennys.com.
Event venue Sparrow on Main now open in Old Town Lewisville
Sparrow on Main held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Old Town Lewisville on Aug. 4. (Courtesy Sparrow on Main) Sparrow on Main held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Old Town Lewisville on Aug. 4. The event venue is located at 105 E. Main St. The venue caters events such as weddings, receptions, retirement parties, business events and family reunions. When booking with Sparrow on Main, 100% of the net proceeds are donated to Sparrow Collective, a nonprofit organization that meets the needs of at-risk women and their families. 214-918-9156.
Body 2.0 Beauty Bar now open in Lakewood
Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville in mid-July. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville on July 17. The beauty salon is located at 1904 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Services offered at the salon include brow styling, body waxing, and lash and hair work. Booking for the Lakewood area location is available online and can be found on the Body 2.0 Beauty Bar website. 972-685-3000. www.body20beautybar.com.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Iconic Ice House Building Gets New Life With Oysters Galore — Get Ready For the City’s First Hudson House Restaurant
Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building. Picture yourself in New York City’s West Village at a cozy neighborhood haunt, happily nibbling raw oysters. That’s the feel of Hudson House restaurant and raw bar. The popular Dallas-based restaurant chain is now casting a wider net with three new restaurant openings planned. Including a new Fort Worth Hudson House, PaperCity has learned.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
