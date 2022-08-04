Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shake Shack SHAK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $43.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.17 -0.06 -0.08

EPS Actual -0.19 -0.11 -0.05 0.05

Revenue Estimate 200.61M 202.67M 197.44M 179.73M

Revenue Actual 203.39M 203.26M 193.90M 187.46M

