Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery And Denver Broncos Release Limited-Edition Mile High Bourbon Blends

Tilray Brands Inc.'s TLRY Breckenridge Distillery and the Denver Broncos, are launching two new limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blends of the series collaboration. Fans aged 21 or older can purchase the limited-edition bottles beginning Monday, Aug. 8.

To make the Mile High Blends, Broncos Alumni, Jake Plummer, and Breckenridge, head distiller, Hans Stafsholt (Blue), faced off with Broncos ‘Ring of Famer’, Karl Mecklenburg and Breckenridge Distillery, founder, Bryan Nolt (Orange), to see who can blend the better bourbon.

New blends are Blue Broncos Bourbon Blend and The Orange Broncos Bourbon Blend. Encased in a commemorative orange or blue bottle, these limited-edition bourbon blends pay homage to the Broncos Mile High Era and include the team’s classic 1962 logo on their label.

“Last year we released our first collaboration with the Denver Broncos and the Broncos Bourbon blends were not only a hit with our Colorado fans, but the whiskey industry as a whole,” stated Nolt. “We’re so excited to continue our partnership with the Broncos and bring Broncos and whiskey fans across the country our latest release of the Mile High Blends to enjoy this season.”

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands, Inc.

