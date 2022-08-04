Active shooter training at Maplewood-Richmond Heights HS today

ST. LOUIS – Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School continues their school safety training Thursday morning.

It follows the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Police and firefighters are taking part in the active shooter training exercise. The first session took place Tuesday and will continue Thursday and Friday.

The first responders will train on how to respond to a school intruder.

